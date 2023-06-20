Arms export | The value of Finland’s arms exports rose dramatically last year after a couple of stagnant years

The value of exports to the Middle East increased from the previous year. The value of granted export licenses fell again.

Finland the value of arms exports last year increased by 70 percent from the previous year, according to the Ministry of Defense’s publication from the annual report.

The value of realized exports last year was more than 125 million euros. The value of exports realized in 2020–2021 was less than 80 million euros. For example, in 2021, the value of exports was just over 73 million euros.

Weapons were exported to a total of 46 countries. Regionally, the majority of exports were clearly directed to the European Union. Almost 90 percent of all exports went to Europe. The three biggest exporting countries were Latvia, Norway and Estonia.

Weapons were exported from Finland to the Middle East for a good amount of two million euros. It is significantly more than the previous year, when the total value of exports to the region was just under 1.2 million euros.

The annual report concerns commercial exports and does not include the defense equipment aid provided by Finland to Ukraine as international aid.

Granted the combined value of permanent export and transfer permits decreased last year by almost 200 million euros from the previous year. The value of the permits granted last year was 119 million euros, while in 2021 the corresponding figure was almost 311 million euros.

Last year, the Ministry of Defense granted a total of 269 permits for permanent exports and transfers to 47 countries. The majority of permits were granted in the European region.

The single most significant export destination in terms of value was Sweden, where licenses were granted for just under 28 million euros. According to the Ministry of Defence, Sweden’s share mainly consists of transfer permits granted for ammunition for official use.

Most permits were issued in the European region. The most permits were granted in the product category of sniper rifles and their accessories.

A permit issued by the Government or the Ministry of Defense is required for the export, transfer, transit and brokering of weapons. The actual exports usually take place within a few years of the granting of the export permit.