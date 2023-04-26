Thursday, April 27, 2023
Arms export | Estonia buys sniper rifles from Sako for 40 million euros

April 26, 2023
Rifles intended for snipers are equipped with silencers, optical sights and thermal sights.

Estonian The Finnish Defense Forces will buy sniper rifles manufactured by Finnish Sako for their snipers, Sako said in a press release on Wednesday.

Sako, which operates in Riihimäki, is owned by the Italian Beretta gun company.

The purchase is made with a seven-year framework agreement, the total value of which is 40 million euros. The first purchase batch is about 70 rifle systems. The delivery of the weapons is planned for 2024.

The name of the sniper rifle model to be acquired is Sako TRG M10. The precision rifles currently used by Estonia are also manufactured by Sako.

According to Sako, Estonia reached its decision as a result of a strict bidding process. Five companies participated in the last stage. According to Sako, the competition was decided by the performance of the Finnish rifles.

The rifles are equipped with silencers, optical sights and thermal sights, so you can shoot with them in a wide range of weather and light conditions. According to Sako, the weapon system enables shots where the target is 1,500 meters away.

