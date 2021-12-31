Home page politics

A Meko 200 naval ship for Egypt is moored in Neustädter Hafen. (Archive image) © Sina Schuldt / dpa

From the opposition, the Greens sharply criticized German arms exports to the countries involved in the Yemen war. Now you are at the gear lever yourself. How consistently will you proceed?

Berlin – The new federal government of the SPD, Greens and FDP wants to continue the arms export ban for Saudi Arabia in the coming year.

However, it is still unclear whether, like the previous government of the Union and SPD, it will allow exceptions for joint projects with alliance partners. This emerges from the responses of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate, headed by Green Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, to inquiries from the German Press Agency.

The government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) ordered a stop of arms deliveries to Saudi Arabia in November 2018 and extended it several times, most recently until December 31, 2021. The main reason is Saudi Arabia’s participation in the Yemen war. The trigger for the stop was the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate general in Istanbul.

The regulation, which expires on New Year’s Eve, stipulates that parts can still be supplied for joint products in order not to block armaments projects with NATO partners such as France or Great Britain. For example, parts for a planned delivery of the “Eurofighter” fighter jet to Saudi Arabia from Germany were allowed to contribute.

Yemen clause takes effect

When asked whether this regulation would be extended, the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced that the so-called Yemen clause from the coalition agreement would apply to Saudi Arabia. “We do not issue export licenses for armaments to states as long as they can be shown to have been directly involved in the Yemen war,” it says there. When asked whether this also includes deliveries for joint projects, the ministry replied: “There are currently no relevant decisions to be made.” They did not want to comment on a “hypothetical issue”.

The facts could become concrete very soon. In the 18 months between January 2020 and June 2021 alone, the old federal government issued 57 export permits for Saudi Arabia worth a total of 32.7 million euros.

Symbolic members of the war alliance?

It is also still unclear which other countries fall under the Yemen clause in the coalition agreement. The Saudi Arabia-led war alliance, which is fighting alongside the government in Yemen against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, also includes Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates. Most of these countries are rather symbolic members or make little military contribution.

As the opposition party, the Greens have repeatedly called for the arms export ban not to be limited to Saudi Arabia. Despite membership in the Saudi War Alliance, Egypt had a top position among the recipient countries of German arms exports for the past three years. In the current year, the North African country was by far the number one with export permits worth 4.5 billion euros. dpa