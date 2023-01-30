Home page politics

According to a peace researcher, supplies of tanks to Ukraine are necessary. Russia has so far shown no willingness to negotiate.

Berlin – Ukraine will receive main battle tanks from the west after a long hesitation. But the discussions about additional weapon deliveries are already going on. In the meantime there is even talk of fighter jets and German submarines.

Are further weapon deliveries for the course of the war at all expedient? The peace and conflict researcher Prof. Dr. Thorsten Bonacker from the University of Marburg supports the previous decision of the federal government at the request of Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. According to Bonacker, the delivery of the tanks is even “overdue”.

Ukraine war: Negotiations and end of arms supply lead to nothing but “surrender”

From the peace researcher’s point of view, negotiations or Western peace initiatives currently make no sense. Bonacker emphasized that Russia has so far shown no serious willingness to negotiate. “The demand ‘down arms’ in the current situation means nothing other than surrender. What follows is neither negotiations nor peace, but unilateral violence by occupying forces,” he said.

The conflict between negotiations and military assistance is a “sham contradiction”. For negotiations, the Russian leadership must first come to the realization that it can no longer achieve its goals militarily and must therefore return to negotiations.

Leopard tanks to Ukraine: peace researchers consider delivery to be “long overdue”

Looking at the current situation in Ukraine, peace researcher Bonacker sees no other option than supporting Kyiv with weapons. Bonacker said that as long as Ukraine wants to defend itself against Russian aggression, it should be able to do so. Only effective military defense can help against the systematic bombing and attacks on the civilian population. According to him, this also includes Leopard tanks and a well-equipped air defense system.

Bonacker stressed that the support is important to maintain Ukraine’s defense capability. “A war of attrition, as it is currently emerging, tends to play into the hands of those who can provide more soldiers,” he said. Since there is no possibility of organizing defense by international troops, the only option left is to support Ukraine militarily in its struggle. Nonetheless, Bonacker concedes: “The delivery of arms itself never serves to resolve a conflict.”

Tank delivery to Ukraine: Will the West agree to fighter jets in addition to tanks?

In politics, opinions differ about further deliveries of weapons. While SPD leader Saskia Esken does not rule out the delivery of fighter jets, the left speaks out against further steps. Party celebrity Sahra Wagenknecht and other party members have repeatedly insisted on negotiations. Wagenknecht had also accused Ukraine of, by demanding weapons, wanting to take NATO to war.

In addition to main battle tanks, Germany has so far delivered anti-aircraft missiles, machine guns, ammunition, vehicles and other military goods to Ukraine. Other Western countries are also supporting Ukraine with combat weapons. So did British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Delivery of Challenger 2 battle tanks announced.

In addition, fighter jet donations to Ukraine are being discussed. USA and France do not completely rule out delivery. Support will be tailored to what Ukraine needs, US President Joe Biden’s Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said on US television MSNBC. “We must examine requests on a case-by-case basis and leave all doors open,” said Thomas Gassilloud, chairman of the French National Assembly’s Defense Committee, according to British media reports. (boyy)