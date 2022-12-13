Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Freed arms dealer Viktor Bout becomes involved in Russian politics and joins the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia. © IMAGO/Sergei Karpukhin

The arms dealer But was welcomed with open arms by Russian politicians and joined a party close to Putin at a ceremony in the Kremlin.

Munich – After more than 14 years in US captivity, Russian arms dealer Viktor But, dubbed the “dealer of death,” was released last Thursday (December 8). The US exchanged him for basketball player Brittney Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia.

In Moscow, the prisoner swap is sold as a success of Russian bargaining power. In any case, But should not be forgotten so quickly. After a television interview in which he announced his support for the Ukraine war, the arms dealer has already taken the next step and joined a political party.

“Merchant of Death” now member of pro-Putin party – “symbol of struggle for our principles”

This is the ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), which describes itself as independent but supports the agenda of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. The party was founded by Russian hardliner Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who died in April and called for the Russian borders to be extended to the Indian Ocean. He was last noticed when he predicted the immediate date of the Russian attack on Ukraine in December 2021.

According to the opposition news portal The Insider But was inducted into the party at a ceremony near the Kremlin. Party leader Leonid Slutsky presented the arms dealer with his party card and praised him, according to the US newspaper Wall Street Journal (WSJ) as a “brave man who has become a symbol of the fight for our principles”. The party published footage of the ceremony in the short message service Telegram.

But joins Russian hard-line party – Kremlin sees ‘personal decision’

Slutsky also referred to other names who had been sentenced to prison in Western countries but were eventually brought back from Moscow. “We will bring home anyone who got into trouble outside of our fatherland,” he said WSJ the Russian politician. “We’ll take care of them,” Slutski said.

Bout, on the other hand, thanked both Slutsky and the late Zhirinovsky “for your help in freeing me from captivity in the United States.” When asked about Bout’s membership of the party, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that it was a “personal decision” by the arms dealer. The spokesman also said that Putin and Buot did not meet after the prisoner exchange. However, he did not want to rule out a possible telephone conversation. (bb)