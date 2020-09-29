Arms control Two Russian military groups conduct a surprise inspection in Finland during the Air Force’s main military exercise

According to the Finnish host, this is a coincidence due to delays caused by the coronavirus.

Russia carry out two military assessment and monitoring missions in Finland this week.

On Wednesday, a group of three Russian officers will pay an assessment visit to the Karelian airport in accordance with the Vienna Document.

In addition, the Russians will conduct an observation flight in Finland in accordance with the Open Skies agreement on Wednesday and Thursday. The strength of the Russian group is 14 people.

The visits relate to international arms control agreements aimed at increasing transparency and security in Europe.

Both visits happen Air Force main war exercise for Ruska. The workout, which started on Monday, will last until Tuesday next week. It will be attended by more than 60 aircraft and nearly 5,000 people.

The arrival of Russian groups during the Ruska exercise has aroused surprise.

Major, leader of the Finnish host group of the Open Skies observation flight Antti-Ville Rusanen, is it normal for such visits to be made during a main war exercise?

“It doesn’t matter when it can be done at any time,” Rusanen says.

“When shooting on an Open Skies flight, whether one, five or 50 tanks are visible, it doesn’t matter. You need to think about where to use the Open Skies agreement. Let’s talk about fixed destinations like airports and garrisons, which can be described. ”

Rusanen himself considers the arrival of Russian groups to be a coincidence during the Ruska exercise, because both visits had to be arranged earlier this year.

The travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus caused such problems that the groups could only enter Finland now.

Open skies According to the agreement, the Russians can conduct observation and reconnaissance flights in Finnish airspace under certain conditions specified in the agreement. Finland has similar rights to shoot in Russia.

Finland is obliged to receive a maximum of five observation flights per year. The number of flights that take place depends on who wants to come. If, for example, Russia wanted to fly more observation flights a year, then, according to the rules of the agreement, the maximum would be three.

The flight route only needs to be announced 24 hours before the flight. Major Rusanen said on Tuesday during the day that he did not yet know the route chosen by the Russians.

United States has announced its withdrawal from the Open Skies Agreement. The resignation will take effect in late November after the U.S. presidential election.

The reason for resignation Among other things, the United States has stated that Russia would not have allowed all the desired surveillance flights during its military exercises.

The source of the dispute was Russia’s Tsentr-19 main war exercise last year.

According to Rusanen’s assessment, however, it must have been an airspace restriction related to flight safety at the time and not the fact that Russia would have wanted to prevent the shooting flight during the exercise.

Finland has carried out assessment visits to Russia in accordance with the Vienna Document, including to troops close to the border. Such have been Marine Corps Brigade stationed in Sputnik and Alakurtti garrison.

Rusanen reminds that Russians do not have to be shown everything:

“We don’t have to show what we classify as secret or for official use. We have no obligation to open all doors. ”