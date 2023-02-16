Arsenal in 7 of the 9 states that make up the area grew from 6,693 in 2018 to 56,473 in 2022

The number of weapons in CACs (Hunters, Sport Shooters and Weapons Collectors) collections in the Legal Amazon area has risen 743.7% in 5 years, according to data from institutes I’m from Peace It is creek obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.

The data released by the NGOs (Non Governmental Organization) were separated by military regions, areas of jurisdiction of the Military Commands of the Brazilian Army in the 27 States and the Federal District.

The index considers 7 of the 9 regions that make up the area, since the numbers of weapons in collections in Mato Grosso and Tocantins are mixed with other states, as they are part of the 9th and 11th military region.

Read the number of weapons in the Legal Amazon collection:

The number of CAC firearms added between the years 2018 and 2021 reached 58,920, slightly above the records of the Brazilian Army throughout the year 2022 (56,473).

In the 12 military regions of the country, the total number of artifacts in the hands of civilians increased by 259.5% in the last 5 years. It went from 350,683 to 1,261,000 between 2018 and 2022, respectively.

Read total number of artifacts in the country:

Separately, the 2nd military region, which corresponds only to the State of São Paulo, is the one that most registered the registration of CAC weapons during the survey period: 1,034,054. In the comparison between 2018 and 2022, the index jumped by 152% (going from 133,365 to 336,129).