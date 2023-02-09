BRUSSELS. Greater military support, and then a greater squeeze on Russia. Volodymir Zelensky asks the heads of state and government for even more courage. The president of the Ukrainian republic, invited to Brussels to participate in the work of the European Council, after photos and ritual ceremonies, sits down at the table of leaders and addresses them with an appeal for more weapons and sanctions.

Thank you for what you’ve done so far. “We are grateful for the economic support and energy solidarity”, which have made it possible to guarantee economic stability in times of war, “I am grateful for the sanctions packages”. But, Zelensky points out, “Russian nuclear energy is still outside global sanctions, along with drones and the drone industry.” Here is the first request of the Ukrainian partner to the Twenty-seven block. New sanctions, targeted, which also include the missile sector, so as to further weaken Moscow and its war machine.

Meloni meets Zelensky in Brussels.



Speaking of war, Zelensky is calling for even more military support. He asks for them without asking for them, using a precise formula. “I’m glad you understand how much we need the capabilities we need to win this war: long-range missiles, artillery, tanks and fighter jets.” This is a key step, because Germany has just authorized the supply of Leopard tanks, but no one has yet granted the so-called “fighter jets”. Zelensky therefore renews the request, aware of the support he enjoys.

The Baltic countries would like to support Zelensky in this sense too, but France and Germany are currently holding back. Before the Ukrainian president’s arrival, Chancellor Scholz did not say too much, pointing out that up to now Berlin has been Kiev’s main economic and military supporter. Even the French president, Emmanuel Macron, has used formulas that are open to interpretation. “Moscow must not win the strategies, but you need to define the needs and strategies, this is what must be done”.