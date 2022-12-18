Sunday|Arms aid to Ukraine
A record-breaking military weapons transport circus runs on Finland’s borders. Used heavy weapons are exported to Ukraine. At the same time, the Defense Forces are being boosted by bringing new heavy weapons many times over.
SSince the beginning of March 2022, heavy weapons and military equipment have been flowing from Uomi and Finland – mostly in secret from the public.
This week, the Ministry of Defense of Finland has already prepared the eleventh weapons package for the Ukrainian army.
