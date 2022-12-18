Sunday, December 18, 2022
Arms aid to Ukraine | A historic military rally is taking place on Finland’s borders, the likes of which could not have been imagined just a few decades ago

December 18, 2022
Sunday|Arms aid to Ukraine

A record-breaking military weapons transport circus runs on Finland’s borders. Used heavy weapons are exported to Ukraine. At the same time, the Defense Forces are being boosted by bringing new heavy weapons many times over.

SSince the beginning of March 2022, heavy weapons and military equipment have been flowing from Uomi and Finland – mostly in secret from the public.

This week, the Ministry of Defense of Finland has already prepared the eleventh weapons package for the Ukrainian army.

See also  Sweden The Swedish Prime Minister is threatening to resign due to a motion of censure on the Minister of Justice
