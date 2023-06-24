Numerous armored vehicles have been circulating in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don since yesterday evening the head of the Russian private military company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin started a revolt against the top defense leaders in Moscow.

Prigozhin claimed to have taken control of military sites in Rostov-on-Don this morning and President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that the situation there remains “complicated” for forces loyal to the Kremlin.

Prigozhin’s message: “We have taken control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don”



