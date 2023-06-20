Russian intelligence officers showed on video the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed in the Avdeevka direction

Russian intelligence officers showed on video in the constantly shelled zone in the Avdiyivka direction the destroyed armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) manufactured by NATO countries. Frames published in the Telegram channel RIA News.

The video shows several wrecked armored personnel carriers manufactured by NATO countries. An officer of the Yug group with the call sign Khokhol explained that these armored vehicles had been destroyed since the beginning of the summer, during the reflection of the crest counteroffensive.

Earlier, one of the captured Ukrainian fighters said that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine illogically uses the equipment provided by NATO, which is why it loses it in battle.

Prior to this, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed the loss of Western equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but noted that in the context of a large-scale offensive, losses are inevitable.