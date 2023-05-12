Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Split

In the polls for the Turkish election, Erdogan is behind challenger Kilicdaroglu. His interior minister has the military provide armored vehicles.

Ankara – The controversial Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has been criticized again. For the day of Türkiye election the minister is said to have put the security forces on the alert. They are supposed to have armored vehicles ready for election day. A corresponding letter is said to have been sent to the Turkish security forces, said Turkish MP Murat Bakan (CHP).

Türkiye election a war?

“Are we going to war or are we going to vote?” Bakan asked at a press conference. The deputy asked why the Minister of Interior needs armored vehicles and personnel from the Turkish armed forces. After all, the police are on duty on election day. “What do you need the Turkish armed forces for? At what election were the Turkish armed forces held ready with their armored vehicles?”

Military to ignore interior minister’s orders in Turkey’s elections

The opposition politician is therefore appealing to the military and the governors in the Türkiyenot to engage in crime. After all, these are normal elections. “Everyone will choose. As the opposition party, we and our leader have asked our people to remain calm and not to take to the streets after the election. So why this preparation? I would like to remind the governors not to issue illegal orders to the employees of the Security Directorate, the Gendarmerie and the Turkish Armed Forces”. They are not subordinate to the Ministry of the Interior or anyone else. “They are committed to the Turkish constitution and laws.”

The opposition party CHP has so far filed 110 criminal charges against Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu. © Anas Alkharboutli/dpa

Erdogan and interior minister see Turkey’s elections as a coup

The Fear of chaos on election day is not unfounded. “May 14, 2023 is a political coup attempt by the West,” Soylu said in a speech, causing criticism. Also President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had already indicated not to accept defeat. challenger Kemal Kilicdaroğlu (CHP) wants to become president with the support of the PKK. “My people will not hand over the country to anyone who became president with the support of the PKK,” Erdogan said in a speech at the Tekno-Fest fair in Istanbul.

In a message on Twitter on the occasion of the Turkish elections, Erdogan followed up and compared the upcoming vote with the night of the attempted coup in 2016. “If necessary, like on the night of July 15, we will defend our independence and our future with the operation of our lives,” said the President. “Inshallah we will start building the Turkish century on May 14”.

Election campaign in Turkey: Erdoğan vs. Kılıçdaroğlu – the duel for the presidency View photo gallery

CHP has filed 110 criminal charges against Home Secretary

Current polls on Turkey’s elections show challenger Kilicdaroglu ahead of the incumbent. Erdogan cannot afford to lose. Because then he faces numerous charges, including for failing to provide assistance after the devastating earthquake of February 6th. In some regions, rescue workers were sent far too late. His interior minister will also have to answer in court if there is a change of government. The CHP MP had announced that he had filed five different criminal charges against Soylu – in addition to the existing “105 previous criminal charges”.