The Ministry of Justice focuses on Italian brands and off-road excellence as new means of transport for Penitentiary Police. As communicated to the trade unions of the prison administration, the Dicastery proceeded to purchase 125 new vehicles through Consip, including some Alfa Romeo Stelvio armored. In detail, there will be 21 SUVs of the Biscione, all with Q4 all-wheel drive and B4 protection, made with Vesuvio Gray livery on the Veloce version with a 280 HP 2.0 engine. Each piece will cost 114,687 euros.

The high-wheeled model of the Arese-based car manufacturer will also be joined by 50 Fiat Panda 4 × 4s equipped with the 85 HP TwinAir 0.9 engine. They will have a specific dark blue livery (the color of the Penitentiary Police), with flashing lights and a searchlight, in addition to the specific housing for the Beretta BM12. The Pandas 4 × 4 for the prison police they will have a unitary piece of 23,173 euros. Instead, 30 Jeep Renegade specimens will enter the service of the penitentiary. Also in this case all the models of the Stellantis brand have been prepared with some specifications, such as the radio communication system and the housing for the submachine gun. Each model costs 24,332 euros and is fitted with a 140 HP 2.0 MultiJet engine. Finally, the Ministry of Justice has again focused on the Subaru Forresters. 24 models were purchased, all equipped with the new 150hp 2.0 hybrid e-Boxer. Each piece was purchased at a price of 29,714 euros.