He Leganes returns this afternoon (16:00) to training after the week of vacation that Jose Luis Marti granted to his own. Back to work with two vital appointments ahead (Fuenlabrada in the Torres, Almeria in Butarque) for which the Mallorcan coach has decided to shield the training sessions. All sessions this week will be behind closed doors.

Usually the Leganes allows access to the press for at least 15 minutes at the start of each workout. However, by the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 Martí has ​​decided to veto this possibility. All sessions will be 100% privateThat is, without even the option of accessing those initial 15 minutes for the press.

The relevance of these parties and the need to prepare them thoroughly have raised the zeal. From this decision it slides that both parties or, at least that of Saturday against the Fuenlabrada (Fernando Torres Stadium, 14:00), are of special importance in the plans of the Mallorcan coach.

Earrings of the injured

Back to work Leganes will remain pending of the injured who already on Monday of last week could not play against the Sporting de Gijón. Namely, Tarín, Bustinza, Avilés and Santos They did not play that game due to physical problems, as explained by the Marti after the crash in El Molinón. Neither in Gijon could compete Rober IbáñezAlthough for this regional confrontation the Valencian winger will be at the disposal of the pepineros, except for a last minute surprise.

It should be noted that the Leganes returns to work after having passed the relevant PCR tests to detect possible cases of coronavirus. The pepineros have not made any communication in this regard, with which, except for surprise, all the players will be at the disposal of Marti without problems related to the COVID-19, good news considering that the Sporting, his last rival, yesterday reported six positives on the return to work. In Butarque breathe easy in this regard for now.