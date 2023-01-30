In the second episode of the series Our man in the Taliban zero women passed by on Sunday evening. Or at least one. A young woman was taken from her home by her father and another man to show her to Thomas Erdbrink, on reportage in a village near Afghanistan’s capital Kabul. The last drone attack by the Americans was ten months ago there at that time, Erdbrink has already seen where the missiles hit and where the deaths fell, Taliban fighters. One villager recreates the deafening noise of a drone (“bzzzzzz”) and the rocket impact (“drrrrr boém”). Since that attack, this girl has been unable to speak. Her father holds her arm, the other man twirls his index finger against his temple. “It’s been punched in the head.” She’s gone crazy. Everyone in this village has been driven mad by the daily blasts from above.

In another village, Erdbrink meets a man who lost his son to a bomb from above. Nothing left, completely shattered, dead. Hear what the man says about his wife, the mother. “She can’t see anything anymore.” She’s not blind, there’s nothing wrong with her eyes, she just can’t see with them anymore. We see her rocking on a rug. She no longer goes outside.

The doctor of the clinic specialized in war traumas constantly sees people who are paralyzed, blind, deaf or mute. Physically there is nothing wrong, he says, but their spirit refuses to work. Functional neurological disorder is the diagnosis. He estimates that five percent of his patients suffer from it. How many of the 35 million Afghans have psychological problems? He hears numbers between 50 and 70 percent.

Eyes and mouths scratched out

Erdbrink himself says in the last minutes of episode two that he “hasn’t spoken to a woman for a week”. Girls and women rarely run loose in the streets since the Taliban took control again. Images of women have been erased from the streets, their eyes and mouths on billboards and shop windows scratched out or crossed out.

The men he talks to show him their self-made bombs with a smile. They patiently explain why they are so “protective” of their women and girls. A third, with his slain brother’s son on his lap, turns out to be a suicide bomber, at least, he fervently hoped to become one. An eye for an eye, a bomb for a drone, a bomb vest for a missile apply to the Afghan fighter.

You would think that Thomas Erdbrink is armored against war and the associated human suffering. He started combatively, Sunday morning at Buitenhof. Outraged by the pact the United States made with the Taliban leaders they had fought for 20 years. Then take off, the desperate Afghans dangling from the landing gear of the last plane to take off from Kabul. Jaap de Hoop Scheffer, Secretary General of NATO when Dutch troops and money also had to go to Afghanistan, sat on a chair behind Erdbrink. He acknowledged that the hasty departure left the population “creeping”. Erdbrink nodded, turned to the table and wondered if anyone will take responsibility for this war, and if there will still be an accountability.

Then presenter Twan Huys took him to Iran, his home country, where girls and women demonstrate en masse against the treatment by the regime. The picture appeared on the screen 22-year-old law student Ghazal Ranjkesh, her right eye has a gaping hole. As a deterrent, the regime appears to be shooting demonstrators in the eyes. While Erdbrink tried to control his full eyes, the image abruptly went black. Malfunction. Maybe better this way. What else do you have to say about this?