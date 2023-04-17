“RV”: Armed Forces of Ukraine in the battles for Artemovsk use armored mutants based on the T-64 with a machine gun

The military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the battles for Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) use “armored mutants”. This is reported Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring”.

“An incomprehensible armored vehicle based on the T-64 without a turret, but with a machine gun and dynamic protection “Kontakt-1”, ”the message says. Attached to the post are several photos of this technique.

On April 15, military correspondents reported that over the past two days they had made a number of attempts to counter-offensive in the Avdiivka area, in particular in the area of ​​​​the village of Vodiane, sending tanks to attack. “Several armored groups went on a breakthrough,” the message said.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, said that the heaviest battles in recent decades are currently taking place in Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).