Municipalities impose increasingly stringent rules. There is no smoking in Catanzaro, and no swimming in Gaeta at midnight

The Italian tourist resorts, especially those in the large islands, are preparing for the crowd of August 15th with restrictions and prohibitions to ensure the safety and protection of the territory. And so, as the day of Mid-August, checks and above all the restrictions on beaches, sensitive areas and green spaces are increasing. It is forbidden to light bonfires and make camps, in some cases, while in others it is forbidden to smoke or consume alcohol. In some circumstances you can not even consume soft drinks. An avalanche of rules, norms and prohibitions that it is better to know, because fines for those who go wrong can arrive up to 5,000 euros.

from North to south — The approach of August 15 brings with it numerous bans and restrictions imposed by municipal administrations to protect the territory, the environment and the safety of people. The most popular cities among tourists anticipate ordinances aimed at discouraging some of the most widespread mid-August traditions. In Sicily, a Palermo, the bans came into force as early as midnight on 13 August and will last until 7.00 on 16 August. It is forbidden to park in the Favorita Park and in the area of ​​the Monte Pellegrino Nature Reserve to set up picnics with tables and chairs, set up tents and light fires or bbqs. Bonfires and gatherings or public events are also prohibited on the beach. TO Cefalu, also in Sicily, the sale and take-away of alcoholic beverages is prohibited, as is the possession of glass bottles in public areas and along the entire seafront area. In the municipality of cute the sale not only of alcoholic beverages but also of non-alcoholic ones take-away in bottles or cans, throughout the territory. The possession of wood, coal, charcoal and other materials for lighting fires is also prohibited. Anyone who violates the rules here risks fines of up to 5,000 euros. In San Vito Lo Capo, it is not even possible to access the beach from 21.00 to 6.00, nor can it be circulated “in a bathing suit or bare-chested. The prohibition is extended inside public establishments, places of worship and offices. Violators will be punished with a fine from a minimum of 25 to a maximum of 150 euros”. Ditto to Marble Fort, in Tuscany, where the free beach will remain closed until dawn on August 16th. TO Catania prohibition of “fires and tent cities” and the sale of alcoholic beverages to take away. See also Giorgi does not overcome the Haddad obstacle. He stops at Birmingham quarters

no drinks, not even soft ones — TO Catanzaro, during the period between 12 and 15 August, prohibitions are imposed concerning the lighting of fires, the use of flame or electric tools to cut metal, smoking, the throwing of matches, cigars or lit cigarettes, the lighting fireworks and using paper lanterns. It is also forbidden to park motor vehicles on areas of dry vegetation. The situation is a little more relaxed a Olbia, where the rules are slightly more flexible. Until 5:00 in the morning on August 15, music is allowed in clubs and bars. However, after this time, music can only be played inside venues adequately soundproofed. For safety reasons, from 18:00 on 14 August to 8:00 on 15, the sale of drinks in glass, plastic, cans and take-away bricks is also prohibited throughout the municipal area. Ça va sans dire, it is also forbidden to consume drinks on the beach and camp or build fires along the coast. Finally, those who intend to spend the evening of the 14th on the beaches of Olbia will have to remove towels and chairs by 4:00 in the morning of 15 August to allow for the cleaning of coastal areas. TO Gaetaon the coast of Lazio, during the day of August 15 it will be forbidden to do the traditional bathroom at midnight. To which is added the prohibition of camping, fishing with any gear and the lighting of fires and bonfires. See also Tour de France: stage 14 was suspended due to massive crash