Italians will have a Armored easter. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, clarified this Wednesday that the emergency measures to contain the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic will last until April 6.

The multiplication of the virus, due to the dominant presence of the English variant and the entry of other variants minors such as Nigerian and Brazilian, equally more contagious but more lethal that the traditional Covid-19, initiates the third phase of the pandemic that broke out in Italy on February 21 of last year.

The epidemic curves show that the acute cycle will continue during March-April and part of May, and then ease its effects with the arrival of summer. There is already the summer of a winter with colds that have hit hard but for a short time. In Rome thousands of trees have been blooming for two weeks, a sign of an early spring.

The government approved a new package of measures restriction to face the crisis, especially the most felt and acute problem for families: the closure of schools.

The four risk levels that correspond to the colors red, orange, yellow and white (only Sardinia has achieved the most virtuous level), have incorporated clauses that include the closing of schools when a region reaches the red level, or in the mini-regions of the same color that are implanted in the orange and yellow regions.

From Monday the regional presidents will be able to close schools and send primary and secondary students home to follow the classes through the distance learning system, that is, using computers, if the increase in infections reaches 250 infected every hundred thousand people.

The magazine “Tuttoscuola” studied the maps and epidemic curves and calculated that there are six million students included in the emergency.

The English variant

The English variant has partly changed the face of the coronavirus. The dominance of this mutation has already reached 60% of the total of the pestilence spreading in the peninsula. The British call it the “Kentish variant” after the city in the southeastern British Isles in which it was discovered.

It has a new, dangerous feature. It infects children and adolescents. It is not more deadly although it produces more deaths due to its contagion capacity. It is not lethal to infants, but it turns them into formidable vehicles of contagion, first of all in their families.

The Minister of Regional Affairs, Mariastella Gelmini, said that “the school does not close, we try to keep it open as much as possible. It is an essential service ”. But when the pandemic reaches its most acute phases, there is no other remedy to resort to extreme measures of isolation and immobility of the population. “If the rates of contagion decrease, the students will return to classes in presence, with the doors of the schools open.”

The “English” mutation has reached 64% of the virus in circulation with oscillations between 43 and 86% depending on the areas. Photo: EFE

The latest data show that the “English” mutation has reached 64% of the virus in circulation with oscillations between 43 and 86% depending on the areas.

There are regions that plan to defend schools by applying Distance Teaching by 50%, especially in the last years of secondary school, and allowing the other half of the students to follow the lessons at school.

Health Minister Speranza, the most popular figure among cabinet members because Italians approve of his decision to apply a differentiated system of measures, argues that “these sacrifices are essential” to tame the third wave even though the cycle is long.

The scientists who advise the government use 21 parameters to set the degree of risk for each region. In turn, local authorities can apply more restrictive measures in cities and areas where outbreaks occur. This Tuesday two exploded in the city of Varese and the first measure that the mayor of the city took was close schools.

Millions of euros to help parents



Subsidies of 200 million euros have been provided to help parents who have to stay at home to take care of their children who do not go to school and have no one to leave them with. Companies must grant them permission. In addition, extra aid was also established to pay babysitters. Many kindergartens and elementary schools have been closed.

Professor Matteo Bassetti, Director of Infectious Diseases at the San Martino Hospital in Genoa, said: “I fear that this third wave is going to hurt and that we have to be vigilant and patient throughout March. We must make every effort to achieve mass vaccinations and hope that the measures will help us reduce the number of deaths ”.

Classrooms with protocol in a secondary school in Rome. Photo: EFE

Professor Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Health Council, clarified that “fortunately children and adolescents do not suffer the most serious forms of the illness”. He highlighted that in the regions of Umbria, Tuscany, Lazio (whose capital is Rome, the largest urban area in Italy) and Marche, there is “an obstinate presence of the mutation called brazilian variant, more lethal and that can affect the effectiveness of the vaccines, but in a proportion for now low of 4.6% ”.

In Rome and throughout Lazio (Latium, the Latin region), in one week the English dominant variant contributed to increase 36% infections.

The total number of deaths is already around one hundred thousand deaths and scientists studying how the cycle of the third wave will behave, predict that when it ends, between May and June, the number of new deaths will range between 28 and 33 thousand deaths.

A single variable can change this grim reality: that mass vaccination of the population is quickly and effectively implemented. So far the pace is too slow for lack of dose that are in short supply because of the laboratories that do not comply with the delivery of the doses. Until this Thursday they have been vaccinated 4,600,000 over 60 million population. With this rhythm it will delay two years the desperate need to achieve “herd immunization” to protect everyone from the pandemic.

Rome, correspondent

ap

