Especially for players who are interested in ranked or score battles. That's something that's sure to appeal to fans with a competitive spirit who want to outdo others.

When battling other players with this update Armored Core VI Your scores will be recorded online on global scoreboards, where the most skilled players will come to the fore.

In this way, whoever achieves such feats will leave their name marked and will be able to show it off to others. Something that is also possible to do is improve the Armored Core's equipment with new parts, an option which is always welcome.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

Apart from what was mentioned before Armored Core VI Take the battle to new places with the Ranked Matchmaking Update. This is thanks to the new PvP (Player vs. Player) maps implemented by FromSoftware.

Another option that this new patch adds is to customize the identification plate to leave your mark on the battlefield. As you can see this update adds useful elements to this game.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubiconwhich is the full name of this title, has had a great reception from specialized critics and players.

In the first case it has an average of 86/100 on Metacritic, and in terms of user ratings, an 8.0 with 975.

It should be noted that some players reviewed bombed it due to its high difficulty. But it's a great title anyway.

