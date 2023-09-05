BANDAI NAMCO Europe announced the arrival on the channel BANDAI NAMCO Game Music of the soundtrack of ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON. We will be able to listen to all 47 tracks that make up the soundtrack of the new title of FromSoftware starting in October through the Youtube channel dedicated to the music of the games developed by the company.

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Original Soundtrack Coming to Bandai Namco Game Music! In September 2022, we launched the Bandai Namco Game Music label to push the boundaries of game and music entertainment. Today we announced that the original soundtrack of ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON will arrive on the platform in October. This new title from Bandai Namco Europe and FromSoftware is the first in the series ARMORED CORE in 10 years! Listen to the 47 tracks of the game, created by composers FromSoftware, to bring this three-dimensional sci-fi world full of mecha combat into your everyday life. Mark the date of October 2023 to listen to them on your favorite platform and channel Bandai Namco Game Music For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

