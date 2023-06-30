BANDAI NAMCO And FromSoftware have released new gameplay for the highly anticipated ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON. Thanks to the video, which you will find at the end of the article, we will be able to preview some pieces of exploration and combat, but there will also be room for customizing the mecha.

Before leaving you to the video, I remind you that ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON will be available from August 25th on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, Xbox One And pc. Good vision.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO, FromSoftware Street Gematsu