The rumors about the new Armored Core have been going on for years, but never have hours been so concrete. The From Software post Elden Ring project could therefore be the return of a historical saga and all the clues seem to converge towards its certainty. To ride the wave further, here are also sixteen unpublished images of what should be the sixth chapter of the franchise.

Obviously, let’s take everything with a grain of salt: the one you see below is just one of the many images proposed (others available through the source), difficult to read due to “interference” probably inserted in order not to reveal the author of the alleged leak. But from what we can extrapolate, it is undoubtedly something very similar to Armored Core.

Style and settings seem the same, with images that seem divided between artwork and screenshots in game. After this leak, let’s expect more news in the coming weeks, especially when Elden Ring will finally be with us.

Source: imgur.com