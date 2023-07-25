BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released over 13 minutes of previously unseen gameplay for the highly anticipated ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, allows us to preview some of the features of the combat system. One of the key elements to be able to overcome any type of enemy will be the modification of our mechwhich we will be able to freely customize to best adapt to each situation.

Before leaving you to the video, I remind you that ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON will be available in Europe starting from next August 25 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Good vision!

Discover the gameplay of ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON! Bandai Namco Europe and FromSoftware, Inc. (ELDEN RING™, DARK SOULS™) have unveiled a new gameplay trailer for ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON. Narrated by the developers, the video is a deeper look into the game’s intense action, sprawling levels and complex fight sequences. As the video shows, success in ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON it will come by tinkering with mecha builds that are highly customizable, a hallmark of the series, and learning the right strategies and techniques, such as stunning enemies with the right weapons, combining ranged attacks with melee strikes. And trying to lose any advantage gained in battle. For the new Italian gameplay trailer: https://youtu.be/8DKVL9I6VS4 ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON is full of mecha and includes lightning-fast and omnidirectional battles, in-depth customization and exciting boss fights. The game will arrive on August 25, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and is available for pre-order. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

