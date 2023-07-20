













Armored Core VI is close and Bandai Namco reveals a new advance focused on its history







Said advance of Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon This works perfectly to present the context of the game, especially for that audience that may not know much about the franchise that was released in 1997 on the first PlayStation console.

The video introduces us to some mechas in action, as well as a conversation where questions are asked about what seems to be the protagonists of the story of this game developed by FromSoftware.

With a gloomy setting, combat on all sides and many giant robots fighting each other, we have the cinematic presentation of a title that promises to excite those who love the mecha genre.

What we can take for granted is that the game looks dramatic, we have small vehicles trying to stop giant machines that have all the advantages and all in a very attractive presentation that will take advantage of the current generation of consoles.

Even in the final part of the video we see how, in a heroic way, a mecha manages to stop what seems to be the firing of a cannon with enormous power.

When is Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon coming out?

If you are a consumer of the games of FromSoftware or, failing that, from the mecha series like Gundam, you will be interested to know that Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon It will be released on August 25, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox and Steam.

As of this writing, you can already pre-order the standard and deluxe version to receive a special Melander C3 G13 “Tenderfoot” customization which is good for the game.

