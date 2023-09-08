It’s been a couple of weeks since Armored Core VI has finally been released, and many players have had a certain problem in common, that is neither more nor less than the high difficulty of the first boss of the main campaign. Given this, some fans have started working so that people do not despair with this obstacle that in many cases has forced them to abandon this game.

As mentioned by the media, a patch called EZ-Core mod posted on the website NexusModswhich changes key aspects of the design process of Mech Core 6swhich typically places significant restrictions on which parts you can use based on your weight and power needs.

For its part, the effective range of weapons has been increased by 300 percent, which means that ammunition fired from weapons and those of enemies are much less likely to ricochet. It also increases the amount of credits earned for successfully completing both standard and arena battles by 200 percent, and adds new camera options, along with the ability to make booster maneuvers more efficient.

Of course, the creator of the modification recommends not using multiplayer, since using these advantages online can be summed up in a ban by bandai namco, so they ask not to use it while they are online. In addition, some more advantages are promised in the future, this in order that everyone can enjoy the work of FromSoftware without getting angry, at least on the PC platform.

Remember that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Is available in PS4, Ps5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It is a good option for those who are not so patient, since the games from this company are not user-friendly at all. However, when you think about it, they also take away the joke and that could be boring in the long run.