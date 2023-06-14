ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON finally shows itself in action thanks to the first gameplay of the international press. The highly anticipated title developed by FromSoftware and published by BANDAI NAMCO it has in fact been tested in preview by some of the most important international outlets, such as Famitsu And IGN Japanwho have released in-depth gameplay of their test.

Before leaving you to these videos, I remind you that ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON will come to Europe next August 25th on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, Xbox One And pc. If you want to know more about the game and the editions available for purchase, you can find more information in our previous article. Good vision!

Source: FromSoftware Street Gematsu