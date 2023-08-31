From Software returns to its mecha roots with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon with an experience that combines frenetic speed, imperfect balance and some shadows that do not shine an otherwise perfect comeback. Armored Core is a robot fighting series that was born in 1997 on the first PlayStation, but which had been missing on the market for ten years. Building on the success of Elden Ring, From Software has decided to recover the saga and offer a modern reinterpretation. The game is structured in missions: these start with long narrative sequences that hold together a plot based on the protagonist’s uncertainties, his purpose and his destiny. Difficult to get passionate, given that soon we focus only on the gameplay, leaving out the rather weak narrative plot.

The design of the missions is largely linear: you choose one from the menu and select your equipment, the real flagship of the game thanks to the quantity and variety of selectable options. At that point you are catapulted into the action, obviously aboard your mech. Moving a steel giant between buildings that seem very small is very satisfying, but the quality of the textures of the environments often leaves something to be desired. The first few missions may only take a few minutes, but as you progress, some can take as long as twenty minutes or more. The game is generous with its checkpoints, restoring all ammo and healing whenever you die. However, one of the main problems concerns the difficulty peaks: you go from sequences in which you fight in a simple way to moments and final bosses that are almost impossible to beat, without a real curve.

Visually, Armored Core VI is extremely smooth, with a stable 60 frames per second in Performance mode. There is also a ray-traced mode aimed at 30 frames per second. Level sizes aren’t as large as they appear, although the occasional breathtaking view can be deceiving. Some initial levels and others later present an incredible vastness, although the game area that can actually be explored remains rather limited. The buildings and smaller enemies appear simple and sometimes rough, but the enemy mechs and some distant elements of the environment can impress with brilliant design. The 6 vs. 6 PvP online mode is also very enjoyable, adding a competitive dimension to a game that would have been mortified by the presence of only single player.

Format: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S (version tested), Xbox One, PC publisher: Bandai Namco Developer: From Software Vote: 7/10