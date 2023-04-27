BANDAI NAMCO Europe has finally unveiled the release date for the highly anticipated ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON. Developed by FromSoftwarethe title will be available worldwide starting from next August 25 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Starting today, it will be possible to pre-order the title through selected retailers or lo company store. Two physical editions will be available, let’s find out together.

LAUNCH EDITION

a copy of the game for the chosen platform

a set that includes stickers, posters and art cards

COLLECTOR’S EDITION

a copy of the game for the chosen platform

a set that includes stickers, posters and art cards

a set of pins

the digital soundtrack

an artbook

a steelbook case

a figure of about 19 cm

We leave you now with the first gameplay for ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICONwishing you a good vision as always!

