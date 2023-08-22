BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released the launch trailer for ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICONcoming next August 25th. The new chapter of the franchise FromSoftware will offer players frenetic battles thanks to the omni-directional combat systemthe possibility of customize every aspect of your mecha to make it suitable for our style of play, and breathtaking fights against incredibly powerful bosses.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. If you are still unsure about buying and want to clear your mind, you can find lots of details about the game in our previous article. Good vision!

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – Launch Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu