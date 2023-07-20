BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released a new trailer dedicated to the story of the highly anticipated ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON. In this new chapter of the saga FromSoftware we will play the role of the mercenary C4-621who will find himself embroiled in a war for control of a precious resource on a remote planet Rubicon 3.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON will be available worldwide starting from next August 25 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Good vision!

See the perils of Rubicon 3 in the CGI story trailer for Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon The new story trailer of ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON shows players the dangerous world that awaits them. Profiting in Rubicon 3 is a perilous business, especially if Handler Walter is involved. Watch Walter’s hounds carry out their missions with ruthless tenacity and get a glimpse into the events leading up to the start of ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON. So, pilot C4-621, are you ready to work on Rubicon? See what awaits you in the new trailer in Italian: https://youtu.be/zRGdauUnNk4 ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICONthe new action-packed title from FromSoftware, Inc. (ELDEN RING™, DARK SOULS™) and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. will be available from August 25 worldwide. ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON is full of mecha and includes lightning-fast and omnidirectional battles, in-depth customization and exciting boss fights. The game will arrive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Pre-order it now and get ready to play it on August 25th! The game is part of PlayStation Free Upgrades and Xbox Smart Delivery and will have VO in English and Japanese, with text localized in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Neutral Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, and Korean. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Official site: https://www.bandainamcoent.eu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcoit/

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe