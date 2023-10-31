BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that from today the original soundtrack of ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON is available on all digital streaming platforms.

The game’s soundtrack was composed by the team of FromSoftware which includes Kota Hoshino, Shoi Miyazaka and Takashi Onodera, is made up of 47 songs for over two hours of listening. You can find the game’s soundtrack on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and other platforms.

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON it’s available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Here you can find our review.

For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment