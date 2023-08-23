FromSoftware has taught us by now to appreciate their productions Soulsbut before these there was something else: one of the IPs that 20 years ago it colored the consoles of many boys it was just Armored Corea game that has fallen a little on the sly – either due to the passing of fashion of the mechas, or due to the success with Demon’s Souls And dark souls – and that he is now ready to return. As different as equal to the works that have long been screaming curses in all languages, let’s find out if this Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has the right to call itself such in our review.

On the battlefield…

The system behind Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is very simple: the game is divided into two parts, the first focused on preparation of your robot with the right equipment, the second with the mission to carry out. Although all this may be repetitive or simplistic, it is not: it is in fact a well-established system that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon takes from the previous chapters, proposing a updated version.

As for the customization of your own AC, we’ll talk about it later, for now we’ll focus on the game system. In Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon you will be able to ride the terrain in various kinds of missions, more differentiated than the previous chapters but still quite linear. Despite this, there are more complex and articulated missions, but well diluted to be managed during the game.

To access, you will have your mercenary menu where you can select the objective and proceed with the mission: each of them will allow you to receive rewards, including even parts for your AC. Obviously, although Armored Core has seen other chapters released before this one (don’t worry, in terms of plot it is a fresh start), some mechanics undoubtedly come from the other titles that FromSoftware he has published over the years.

For example, enemies will now have a level of stabilitywhich can be raised by hitting them and which will stun them at some point, making them more vulnerable.

…and in the forge

If the mission is the active moment of the game, customizing your AC is still vital: changing the components of your robot will not only allow you to upgrade it over time, but will also allow you to customize it. We are not talking about a classic equipment system, which at most increases statistical values: on the contrary, here, we have a customization system.

For example the type of weapons it will affect enemies differently, effectively leading you to have to choose which ones to use each time. Even the legsnecessary to move, will be different and will change the movement style of your mecha.

In short, as in the previous chapters, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon requires some tuning work of precision so complete as to make every fan of robots happy.

If there’s a problem though, sadly, it’s just like learning how to do these things: change your robot and tackle missions it will be very difficult at first. Even the tutorial could give you problems, dynamics that certainly come from the now standardized difficulty seen in soulslikes (remember that behind Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon there is the designer of Sekiro).

That will be enough though a bit of patienceand you’ll be able to get to grips with it and learn how to move around the various game maps, so you can tackle the missions with the right equipment, the right technique and the right style.

Armored Core is back

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is the child of the previous chaptersof course, but also ofevolution that FromSoftware has had in recent years. For this it is vital to highlight how the new AC is partly descendant of dark souls And Sekiro. If we can see the first in the narrative (certainly clearer and less mysterious in Fires of Rubicon), surely Sekiro’s weight is felt more.

We notice it for example in the approach to the bosses: fighting them will be difficult, but the right interpretation will allow you to finish it even with less power and less skill than necessary.

It must be said that the concept it still remains loyal to the previous chapters, with dystopian worlds managed by corporations, a concept that finds its roots in the original titles of the saga but which we have kept trained in our mouths also thanks to titles such as Cyberpunk 2077.

Vitale instead highlight how the technical sector of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is exceptional: each map is characteristic and each area is well structured, the title travels fluidly (we tested it on PlayStation 5) and every moment is fully enjoyable despite the fact that bullets, missiles, lasers and rockets of all kinds.

Also not least, the online component: after building your fantastic robots, ready for any challenge, you can test them on the field in battles 1vs1 And 3vs3basically one of the modes that has always driven fans crazy in the game, being able to actually field heart-pounding challenges of all kinds.

Trial & Error

Interesting however the application that a concept typically soulslike you find space inside Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, the Trial & Error. The substantial difference between it and for example dark soulsis that if the latter requires an improvement mainly from the point of view of the game technique, in the case of Armored Core instead we will need Of improvements from the point of view of customization of our mecha.

In fact, the most difficult challenges will require a review of one’s structure: in fact, it will not be impossible to be faced with the need to change any weapons (in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon you can shoot simultaneously with the various armed positions), or even choose the right reactor to manage energy.

Finally, let’s not forget the fact that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, like Sekirotakes great advantage of the verticality of the game, which adds another dimension to the challenges that you will find in Rubicon.