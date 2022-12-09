Big surprise BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And FROM SOFTWARE they announced ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON. The new chapter of the beloved franchise will be available worldwide throughout 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. At the moment no further details dedicated to the game have been released.

Waiting to find out more, we leave you with the beautiful announcement trailer released during the The Game Awards 2022wishing you a good vision as always.

ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON – Announce Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, FROM SOFTWARE