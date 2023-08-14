Ten long years have now passed since, way back in 2013, the last chapter of the saga ARMORED CORE, Verdict Day, filled our homes with spectacular fights between colossal mechas, leaving us with a constant sense of doubt about a possible return of the beloved series. Fortunately, for about a year now, this doubt no longer exists in the hearts of us gamers, with the brand new ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON closer and closer to its release date. To pass the time, we of Akiba Gamers so we decided to collect ten curiosities that will help the most doubtful to have a clearer idea of ​​what awaits them in the upcoming adventure, as well as to have a first smattering of things the new work will present FromSoftware to all those players who hear the name of the saga for the first time ARMORED CORE.

Ready to discover ten curiosities before finally getting on your mech?

When will ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON be available? And on which platforms?

The game will be available starting next August 25th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Are there links with the other chapters of the saga?

No. Masaru Yamamuragame director of the work, has clarified in several interviews how ARMORED CORE VI will be entirely unrelated to previous titles in the franchiseoffering all players a whole new context to discover.

Who was ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON developed by?

The title is developed by FromSoftware and published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment. It was announced by the software house during the presentation at the The Game Awards 2022about ten years after the last title in the series, ARMORED CORE: VERDICT DAY. It is directed by Masaru Yamamuralead designer of the famous Sekiro: Shadows Die Twiceand took over from Miyazaki after the preliminary stages of development.

During an interview following the announcement, Hidetaka Miyazaki announced that ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON he will distance himself from the gameplay soulslike which FromSoftware is known for, taking inspiration from the traditional gameplay of the series ARMORED COREas well as from the experience gained by the firm in the last ten years.

What do we know about the story? Will the customization of your mecha be at the center of the adventure?

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON unreservedly aims at a compelling narrative, weaving themes such as greed and human corruption, with more dark And cyberpunks which have now become hallmarks of the series. In the game we will play a mercenary engaged in a vital mission, full of moral dilemmas and critical decisions that promise to change the progress of the story as we continue. Each choice will in fact have a consequence, leading to multiple possible endings.

Mecha enthusiasts will have much to look forward to in this latest installment, with the possibility of customize different aspects of your protagonist, from armor and weapons, to mobility options and its aesthetic. The title will also allow you to experiment with a large variety of different builds, putting not only our skills to the test, but also our creativity.

Has the combat system been renewed compared to the past? Will difficulty still be a hallmark of FromSoftware?

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON will introduce many new combat mechanics compared to the past, while remaining within the canons of the series to which we are now well accustomed. The title will present a gameplay frantic, characterized above all by large and vertically diversified battlefields, full of challenges and secondary objectives that will aim to further immerse the player. We will be able to equip our mechs with a series of short and long range weaponssuch as swords, spears, chainsaws, plasma rifles, machine guns, and homing missiles.

In true style FromSoftwarewe will have to show patience, skill and adaptability to overcome the numerous discounts and bosses offered by the game, but as anticipated paragraphs before, we’ll be a long way from the high difficulty i Souls they got used to it. The new ARMORED CORE in fact, he wants to distance himself as much as possible from the work of the software house itself, for example not offering cooperative support, thus not allowing us to summon a friend to receive help during missions or boss fights.

Will ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON be open world? How will progression work?

The title it will not feature an open world environment to explore, but presenting meticulously designed macro areas that differ greatly from each other. We will also find this variety of environments within the missions, where the objectives will vary from standard combat scenarios to more specialized tasks such as reconnaissance, escort missions, base infiltration and much more.

ARMORED CORE VI will also offer a revamped progression system, where we’ll gain experience by completing missions and defeating enemies, and then use it to unlock new abilities, improve the performance of our mech or upgrade our arsenal. This dynamic progression system therefore allows you to customize the development of the mech based on our preferred style of play, making each game unique in its own way.

Will the title have a multiplayer component?

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON will offer a multiplayer experience solely focused on the clash “mecha against mecha”, where we can engage in one-on-one battles against other online usersshowcasing not only our crazy mechs, but also our very own unique strategies.

Will it also be released in physical edition? Will there be collector’s editions?

The title will also be available in different physical editions.

There standard edition from € 69.99 will be available in a special edition (Launch Edition) containing within it three exclusive postcards depicting the world of ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICONa set of 45 stickers and an exclusive poster featuring a Armored Core.

There Collector’s Edition from € 249.99 will instead present, in addition to the contents of the Launch Edition, a figure of a Armored Core in PVC and ABS, the digital soundtrack, an exclusive SteelBook case, a 40-page hardcover artbook (available in English only), and a set of four pins inspired by the emblems featured in the game. At the time of writing this article, however, this edition is out of printwe don’t know if it will be put on the market again in the future.

There premium edition from € 449.99 will instead contain the same contents as the Collector’s Edition, with the addition of an exclusive 32 cm garage for your figure, with attention to every detail to be a faithful representation of the original present in the game. As with the Collector’s Edition, also this edition is currently out of stock.

Will special editions be available for those who prefer to buy digitally?

Yes. TheDigital Deluxe Edition priced at €79.99. This edition will contain an exclusive artbook in digital format and the original soundtrack.

Are there any bonuses for pre-ordering?

Yes, anyone who pre-orders the physical or digital edition will receive the special configuration MELANDER C3 G13 “TENDERFOOT”containing the component set MELANDER C3 (early unlock), an emblem (early unlock), and an exclusive Armored Core decal. The component set and emblem they are also obtainable by progressing in the game for all those who haven’t pre-ordered it, being just an early unlock.

And have you already booked your copy of ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON or do you still have doubts before buying? Let us know in the comments!