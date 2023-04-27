The beloved series of mechs Armored Core is ready to return with the sixth chapter. After the rumors of the last few days, From Software has released a surprise an interesting trailer of the game.

In this trailer, well over 3 minutes long, we can witness some gameplay highlightsas well as giving us an ever clearer idea of ​​what it will be the plot of the title.

There will be clashes with fearsome bosses, in full Armored Core shooter style of course, and a great possibility of customization of your own mech.

Furthermore, at the end of the trailer, the release date of the title was officially revealed: the August 25, 2023. Armored Core 6, we remind you, is coming on the following platforms: PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

How much do we know about the plotup to this moment, it is due to the description that we have found in the official site of the game: