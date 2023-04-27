The beloved series of mechs Armored Core is ready to return with the sixth chapter. After the rumors of the last few days, From Software has released a surprise an interesting trailer of the game.
In this trailer, well over 3 minutes long, we can witness some gameplay highlightsas well as giving us an ever clearer idea of what it will be the plot of the title.
There will be clashes with fearsome bosses, in full Armored Core shooter style of course, and a great possibility of customization of your own mech.
Furthermore, at the end of the trailer, the release date of the title was officially revealed: the August 25, 2023. Armored Core 6, we remind you, is coming on the following platforms: PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
How much do we know about the plotup to this moment, it is due to the description that we have found in the official site of the game:
A mysterious new substance has been discovered on the remote planet, Rubicon 3. As a source of energy, this substance was supposed to greatly advance humanity’s technological and communication capabilities. Instead, it caused a catastrophe that engulfed the planet and surrounding stars in flames and storms, forming a Scorched Solar System.
Nearly half a century later, the same substance has reappeared on Rubicon 3, a planet now contaminated and sealed off by the catastrophe.
Extraterrestrial corporations and resistance groups fight for control of the substance. The player infiltrates Rubicon as an independent mercenary and finds himself in a fight for substance with the corporations and other factions.
#Armored #Core #finally #release #date
Leave a Reply