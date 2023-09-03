













It even seems to be a kind of review bombing or ‘review bombing’, although the case is not as serious as with other titles. The complaints are mostly related to the first boss that appears in the game.

According to fans of the series for years, the initial adversary is a ‘tutorial’ of what will come next in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

The fact is that there are players who can’t beat it or it cost them a lot, to the point that they ended up hating it.

There is no shortage of those who say that FromSoftware ‘misled’ them by not making it clear what this adventure is about. Something that could be expected is that the game would be difficult because it was from the study of Dark Souls and Elden Ring.

On Steam one player, Aleh, summed up the situation by saying that it is ‘a very difficult game at first, but with time it gets more difficult’. He gave a positive rating to Armored Core VIbut it does not apply to all cases.

Despite the complaints, the game has an average of 9/10 on Steam with more than 32 thousand ratings, while on Metacritic it has a 87/100 from critics and 8.2/10 from the same players.

Although many of the criticisms have to do with the helicopter at the start of Armored Core VI there is no shortage of players who hate another.

Warfaremachine, one of them, commented ‘the developer who put a flamethrower on BALTEUS has a special place in hell’.

Another, known as Saelem Black, remarked on the same enemy: ‘the boss not only made me angry, but I felt cheated’ because of the way it is implemented.

Apart from Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

