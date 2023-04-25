Armored Core is perhaps one of From Software’s less iconic sagas but, over the years, it has managed to gain a large number of admirers, so much so that it was announced the sixth chapter for some time now.

The information about Armored Core VI continues to be scarce if we focus on the official statements of Hidetaka Miyazaki’s software house. Interesting rumors, however, come from secondary channels.

Among these we mention you an article by Insider Gamingwhich, having come to some rumors from insiders who join the fact that the game has recently been evaluated in Korean territory, bodes well.

A hypothesis that is becoming more and more irrepressible with regards to Armored Core VI it’s about being able to see it at the Summer Game Fest this June. Although it is not official on the matter, there are many voices in support of this hypothesis.

If anything, the title was present at the fair on June 8, it would be fair to expect a launch date: there are several insiders who confirm the release for the August 25, 2023.

Waiting for official information regarding the release period of Armored Core VI, we remind you that the game was announced for the following platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.