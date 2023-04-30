FromSoftware he is trying to distance Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon from his previous projects such as Bloodborne, Sekiro, Elden Ring and the Souls series. Despite this some are noticing aSome similarities with the aforementioned Sekirowhich prompted some fans to nickname the title “Mechiro“.

In an article published in the Playstation Blogthe game director of Armored Core 6 Masaru Yamamura elaborated on the various combat features that will be included in the title.

The element that Sekiro fans immediately noticed is the mechanics “Stagger“, which will prompt players to put pressure on enemies by attacking them for overload their armored core And make them vulnerable to subsequent hits.

For those who have never played Sekiro, this mechanic is similar to the system “Posture“, which encourages players to constantly attack and parry for overwhelm an opponent in order to knock his guard off.

The article for Armored Core VI has some important notes about the world and gameplay, but I just want to specifically highlight that Masaru Yamamura, the Lead Game Designer of Sekiro, is co-directing Fires of Rubicon and they put Posture in it. pic.twitter.com/gUDiFbBrgj — Zullie (@ZullieTheWitch) April 27, 2023

The article dedicated to Armored Core VI contains some important details about the game world and gameplay, but I just want to specifically point out that Masaru Yamamura, the Lead Game Designer at Sekiro, is co-directing Fires of Rubicon and has inserted a system of Posture.

In the replies to Zullie’s tweet, many Sekrio fans nicknamed Armored Core 6 as “Mechiro”, obviously in a purely goliardic way.

Finally we remind you that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Windows il August 25, 2023ten years after the last title of the franchise, namely Armored Core: Verdict Day, which was released in 2013.