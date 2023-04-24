













Armored Core 6 would be released in August 2023

Now, the South Korean video game classification body revealed that Armored Core 6 It already has its respective classification for this country, which also means that the announcement of the release date is not that far away.

According to information from Inder Gaming, Armored Core 6 it should be ready by August 25, 2023. On the other hand, the formal announcement of all the information related to this launch will be given during the Summer Game Fest on June 8but, it could well come out a little earlier, for example, during the supposed PlayStation Showcase.

Source: Bandai Namco

It is worth remembering that the publication of this game will be borne by Bandai Namco Entertainment and development hand in hand FromSoftware.

Everything you need to know about Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

As its name says, Armored Core 6 is the sixth installment in a series that was released in 1997 when it came out on PlayStation. Over the years it had its spinoffs and also numbered installments that were published on PS2, PSP, PS3 and Xbox 360.

Now, this will be the official jump of the series to the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, which should mean a significant graphic leap. We’ll see what happens with this new FromSoftware development, because lately we’ve gotten used to certain kinds of titles.

Do you think this will be a game that mech lovers are going to enjoy.