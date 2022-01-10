Sometimes it’s easy to forget that FromSoftware, authors of Dark Souls and Elden Ring, are also responsible for the series of Armored Core, one that has been absent since 2013. There have been some rumors lately about the possible return of the franchise, and thanks to a recent leak, we can say that there will be Armored Core 6 in charge of the very Hidetaka Miyazaki.

In accordance with Red Liquorice, user of ResetEra, Armored Core 6 was ‘leaked’ as part of a recent survey of FromSoftware. This survey includes details of the story, photographs and even supposed gameplay. It is also said that Miyazaki will be behind the project.

Like the rest of the saga, this hypothetical sixth installment would feature a mecha combat in the third person with many customization elements. Due to the enormous amount of detail included in the survey, we want to believe that its development is already well under way. Hopefully we will have an official announcement in the not too distant future.

Editor’s note: On the one hand, I think it would be nice for FromSoftware to take a break from Souls games, but this would also mean that the chances of owning a Bloodborne 2 or Sekiro 2 are very low. I mean, FromSoftware is a studio with a lot of employees, but I don’t think they can handle that many projects at once.

Via: Gematsu