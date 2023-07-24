FromSoftware’s forthcoming Armored Core 6 will reportedly have six-player online multiplayer.

In previous interviews, the studio stated the focus for the game was single player, but also confirmed that a multiplayer PvP mode would be included – as with previous games in the series.

Now, according to a leak of the box art on redditit seems that multiplayer mode will support up to six players.

A photo of the box shared on reddit was taken in Japan and includes this extra detail.

What’s more, the game’s online multiplayer will apparently allow for three spectators.





Head-to-head battles have been a mainstay of the series since the first game’s split-screen mode, with online multiplayer introduced in Armored Core 4 with up to eight players. It included both solo and team matches.

No further details on Armored Core 6’s multiplayer modes are known, though it seems fair to assume it will also include solo and team matches – 3v3 presumably by the six player count.

The spectator mode is also an interesting inclusion, considering varying mech builds is such a major part of the game.

Earlier this week FromSoftware released a new story trailer for the game (above).

Armored Core 6 is set for release on 25th August across PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Check out this interview with FromSoftware for further details on how the studio is making the game more palatable for Souls players.