At 21:00, Italian time, on February 3, 2023, Armored Core 6 will have one presentation of an hour on the occasion of Taipei Game Show. The information is really scarce in this regard, even if we speak of the presence of Yasunori Ogura, the producer of the franchise.

Difficult to predict what the contents of the presentation will be. Surely there will be a lot of talk about the game, but the hope is that the gameplay will also be shown, so that we can see the work done by FromSoftware in all these years.

We also read the official description taken from Steam page of the game:

In ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON, players will be able to assemble and pilot their own mech with 3D maneuvering capabilities: they will in fact move freely in adrenaline-pumping missions within 3D environments. Take on challenging challenges and destroy your enemies with dynamic moves that take advantage of both ranged and melee combat. Players will be able to perform a wide variety of actions possible only thanks to the use of mechs.