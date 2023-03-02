Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon was announced by Bandai Namco And FromSoftware to the The Game Awards 2022 with a release date scheduled for a generic 2023. A few months after the event, the first rumors appear regarding a more specific launch window which, according to eXputerwould be placed towards September October of this year. Although these are only rumors and obviously it would be advisable to take this information with a grain of salt, the author of the rumor had previously foreseen the remake of Baten Kaitos then officially announced during the last one Nintendo Direct of February; a certainly relevant detail if we consider that both games are produced by Bandai Namco.

Assuming therefore the veracity of the rumor this would also affect the release date of the recently announced DLC of Elden Ringalso produced by Bandai Namco would see its publication only after that of the sixth chapter of Armored Core and therefore necessarily after October; very bad news for fans of the latest souls-like by FromSoftware.

The development company, made famous for the genre born with Demon’s Souls in 2009, released the first Armored Core in 2012 developing a completely different game. FromSoftware’s original IP will give us the possibility to create our own unique fighting robots to be used in a fantastic large-scale shooter.