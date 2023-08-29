Publisher Bandai Namco has indicated that it is thanks to the popularity of Elden Ring that Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon got success. Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Bandai Namco Europe CEO Arnaud Muller said that Elden Ring made developer FromSoftware’s name a ‘guarantee of quality’.

“This is an opportunity for us to truly broaden the audience for Armored Core games“, Muller told GI.biz. “My ambitions aren’t equal to Elden Ring’s, but our ambitions are much greater than previous Armored Core games.”

“This is a big step forward in this franchise,” said Muller. “We won’t be able to match Elden Ring’s numbers, but we will far surpass what previous Armored Core games have done“.

“Thanks Elden RingFromSoftware has become a seal, a guarantee of quality, and therefore people will see this game’s Metacritic is great, [che] it is challenging but very rewarding, [e dirà] ‘I want to try this game'”.