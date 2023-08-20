Precisely, McDonalds wrote: “In case there was any doubt, I can now 100% confirm that Armored Core 6 runs on Elden Ring/Sekiro’s engine. We already had support for it, but now it’s confirmed.” Obviously ‘confirmed’ cannot be understood by us as ‘official’. However, McDonald is a reliable modder (remember that he is the one who made the mod for Bloodborne’s 60 FPS and has often shared very detailed information on FromSoftware’s games) so we can consider what he said as safe.

As revealed by the well-known modder Lance McDonald, the graphics engine used by Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is the same used for Elden Ring and Sekiro. The information was shared via X, as you can see below.

Why Armored Core 6 engine confirmation is important

Obviously the average gamer will not be affected in the least by the type of engine used for Armored Core 6 and some might not be surprised by this. For modders and dataminershowever, is important information because it means that they will already know “how to move” through the game’s code lines looking for interesting details.

For PC gamers this means it will be easier and faster to get quality modsgiven that modders won’t need too much time to learn the uniqueness of Armored Core 6. In fact, on X, users are already commenting that it will be easy to see in Armored Core 6 mods dedicated to characters from other FromSoftware games made with the same engine.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will be available from August 25th on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5. There will also be a custom Armored Core 6 Xbox Series X.