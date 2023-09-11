FromSoftware has released an update for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon that appears to be making its early game a little easier.

Patch 1.02 is now available to download across PC and consoles and makes some balance adjustments and bug fixes, typical of these sorts of updates.

What’s more interesting, though, are adjustments to certain attacks by three bosses: Balteus, Sea Spider, and CEL240.



These are considered three of the hardest bosses in the game. Balteus concludes the first chapter while Sea Spider concludes chapter two.

CEL240 comes later in chapter four (the same mission you’ll find a legendary Souls sword), but has proven a sticking point for some players.

It’s not entirely clear if the adjustments to these bosses will nerf or buff them.

However, most of the weapon balance adjustments are increasing the attack power and reducing the reload time of a number of weapons. What’s more, many of these weapons are available to purchase from the parts store early on.

With these weapon buffs, there should now be more viable options for taking on the game’s most difficult bosses.

Notably, the Songbirds grenade launcher and Zimmerman shotgun haven’t been nerfed: they’re considered a bit overpowered by the community and can wipe the floor with many bosses when dual-wielded.

Check out the full patch notes for more information. FromSoftware also notes a specific PvP balance adjustment will be “released at a future date”.

If the game is still too complicated though, one PC modder has you covered with an easy mode.

Armored Core 6 is a typical FromSoftware game in terms of its extreme difficulty. However, as per our review, it’s still one of the best mech games ever.

That said, as Digital Foundry notes, it still has some performance issues due to its shared tech with Elden Ring.