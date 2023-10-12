FromSoftware has released the new one update For Armored Core 6. It is about theupdate 1.04, categorized as 1.004 in the PlayStation 5 version. This is a bug and stability fix for the game. The company also shared the patch note, which we can see below.

Bug fixes and improvements for Armored Core 6:

Fixed a bug that prevented AC data from loading when using a decal whose image was deleted from the game server.

Fixed a bug with the “WB-0000 BAD COOK” FLAMETHROWER when equipped in the right hand, where firing the weapon while gliding with the tetrapod’s legs would temporarily disable effects and hit boxes.

Fixed a bug with the CORAL OSCILLATOR “IB-CO3W2: WLT 101” where charged attacks had less range when certain parts were equipped.

Fixed a bug with the RIFLE CORAL “IB-C03W1: WLT 011” where fully charged attacks were canceled if the attack button was continuously held down.

Mitigated an issue where frame rate variations affected the player’s AC shooting accuracy and rapid fire performance of some weapons.

Fixed a bug where using a weapon immediately after making a switch would cause attack animations and weapon animations to play incorrectly.

Fixed a bug in online matches where an opposing AC would not render if decals were applied to it.

Fixed a bug in the “Escape” mission, where some events would not trigger under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug in the mission “Crossing the Ocean” where the player could get stuck under some circumstances.

Corrections to the REPLAY Mission tutorial text, which did not sufficiently explain the actual conditions to obtain an S-rank rating.

Fixed a bug where the game would fail to load after selecting CONTINUE from the title screen under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where the game would crash after changing parts in the ASSEMBLY menu during AC TEST.

Other bug fixes and performance improvements.

There is also one Steam specific fixwhich reads: “The behavior of the title screen has been changed so that the controller settings do not change depending on the device used to “PRESS ANY BUTTON”.