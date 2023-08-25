Be careful because from here on we will give small ones advances on the contents of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon (incidentally the name of the boss). If you don’t want to have any, read no further.

Many players are having big difficulties to overcome the tutorial bosses Of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon , the one that concludes the introductory mission. Many even got stuck trying to get the better of it.

A boss too tough?

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is the latest effort from FromSoftware

The boss in question is theAH12 HC helicopterequipped with missiles and a heavy machine gun, evidently too much of a hurdle for some, considering Automaton’s long account of stranded complaints, with other players complaining on social networks in frustration.

For example user X @Nirocart64 wrote that the boss is “kicking his ass”, while a post in the game’s official subreddit claims that 50% of negative reviews on Steam were written by people who failed to get past the boss.

It must be said that the negative reviews are very few and that the overall judgement about the game is very positive, so it should be a small number of people. Be that as it may, those who fail to overcome him are making themselves heard, calling him an unnecessary boss, also considering that he is the one in the tutorial.

That said, it’s not the first time that a FromSoftware game has put a similar obstacle in front of the players right in the onboarding phase. If desired, we can consider them as warnings for what awaits them next.