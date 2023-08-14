FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have finally unveiled the official hardware requirementsminimum and recommended, for Armored Core 6 Fires of Liberation in the PC version, thus completing the information that had been previously published.
Months ago we had seen the first minimum requirements, but in this case there seems to be the complete list even with the recommended configuration, with the information published on the official website of Armored Core 6: Fires of Liberation, so let’s see what it is.
Minimum requirements:
- OS: Windows 10
- CPUs: Intel Core i7-4790K, Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 12GB RAM
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 6GB (with ray tracing enabled in garage) | AMD Radeon RX 480, 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600, 8GB (with ray tracing enabled in garage)
- DirectX 12
- Storage space: 60GB
Recommended requirements:
- OS: Windows 10
- CPUs: Intel Core i7-7700, Intel Core i5-10400 | AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 12GB RAM
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2070, 8GB (with ray tracing enabled in garage) | AMD Radeon RX 590, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, 8GB (with ray tracing enabled in garage) | Intel Arc A750, 8GB or Intel Arc A770, 16GB (with ray tracing enabled in garage)
- DirectX 12
- Storage space: 60GB
Armored Core 6 looks very affordable as hardware demands
As we can see, these are not too high a requirement, both in terms of minimum and recommended, so the entry barrier to taking control of your combat mech in Armored Core 6 seems quite low.
For the rest, we have seen the size and date of the preload of the PS5 and PS4 versions, while we await the launch of the game which has been set for August 25, 2023, so there is very little left to enter the fight.
