FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have finally unveiled the official hardware requirementsminimum and recommended, for Armored Core 6 Fires of Liberation in the PC version, thus completing the information that had been previously published.

Months ago we had seen the first minimum requirements, but in this case there seems to be the complete list even with the recommended configuration, with the information published on the official website of Armored Core 6: Fires of Liberation, so let’s see what it is.

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10

CPUs: Intel Core i7-4790K, Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 12GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 6GB (with ray tracing enabled in garage) | AMD Radeon RX 480, 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600, 8GB (with ray tracing enabled in garage)

DirectX 12

Storage space: 60GB

Recommended requirements: