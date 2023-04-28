Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have updated the Steam page of the PC version of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubiconwhich now reports i minimum system requirements, which we have listed below. In the details we also learn the space required to install the game, which will be approximately 65GB.

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 4GB or Intel Arc A380, 6GB

Memory: 12GB RAM

DirectX: Version 12

Storage space: 65GB

The recommended requirements are missing for the moment and in any case it is not indicated which resolution target, framerate and graphic presets the minimums point to, therefore we will have to wait for more information. Also keep in mind that the launch is still several months away and therefore the specifications could change, as well as the size of the application.

A lot of news from FromSoftware has arrived in the last few days. In fact, a new gameplay trailer was shown and the release date of Amored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon announced, set for August 25, 2023. On our pages you will also find our preview and the interview with Masaru Yamamura and Yasunori Ogura.